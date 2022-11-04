Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6 promo: Is someone dying?

Next week we’re getting the final episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 for the calendar year, and clearly, ABC wants you to worry. How else do you explain the promo below?

If you look towards what is described here, you can see a thunderstorm’s arriving in the city of Seattle, and we know that there are some major consequences that could come as a result of this. We’ve seen a lot of major deaths within this franchise happen in crises like this, and the promo does hype a significant tragedy that is going to take place.

Does this mean that a beloved character is going to die? Not necessarily and even if there is a major death, it may happen on Station 19 as opposed to the medical drama. Nonetheless, this is the sort of thing you should be really worried about.

There’s at least one thing that we can say right now to offer you a sense of comfort: Meredith won’t be killed off. Ellen Pompeo may be stepping away from the show as an on-screen presence (she’s still going to be a narrator and executive producer), but she is set to be in at least two episodes after next week’s. There could be other surprises in store for all of us, but that won’t be it here.

The hard thing to think about here is pretty simple: When in the world the series will come back in the new year. There is no confirmed return date yet, but our hope is that we’re going to see something in January. After all, six episodes is a pretty short run for this show! We’re used to getting at least a couple more of these before we go off for a holiday hiatus.

