American Idol season 21, The Bachelor premiere dates revealed

Want to know when American Idol season 21 is going to air in the new year? What about Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor? If you’re desperate for more info, rest assured ABC provided that and then some time.

There are a few things that are surprising about what we got from the network this morning. For starters, The Bachelor is premiering a little later in January than we’re used to, which may be a way for them to stretch it across more of the season and also give a break to Bachelor Nation fans after a long season of Paradise. Meanwhile, we’ve already reported that The Rookie is being moved from its current Sunday timeslot to Tuesday nights, where it will be paired with The Rookie: Feds.

Below, you can see the premiere dates for all of ABC’s midseason shows; remember that all times listed are Eastern, and of course could change at any point. Such is the nature of TV.

Thursday, December 15

10:00 – The Parent Test (new series)

After this special airing, this show will settle in to its regular timeslot on Thursday, January 5 at 9:00.

Tuesday, January 3

10:00 – Will Trent (new series)

Thursday, January 5

10:00 – The Chase

Monday, January 23

8:00 – The Bachelor

Wednesday, February 8

8:30 – Not Dead Yet (new series)

This is a special premiere timeslot — following this, the show will air later in the night at its regular 9:30 p.m. time. A Million Little Things is also premiering on February 8 — read more about that now over here.

Sunday, February 19

8:00 – American Idol

10:00 – The Company You Keep (new series)

Of course, this is going to be a super-crowded midseason lineup over at ABC and we’re excited to see where things go every single step of the way. How could we not be? At the very least, this is a network that is trying to be competitive and strategic year-round, and we’ll see how some of this plays out

