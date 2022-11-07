The Rookie season 5 moving to Tuesdays starting in January

We know that there are more episodes to come for The Rookie season 5 on Sunday nights but come early 2023, there are some major changes afoot.

Today, ABC confirmed that on Tuesday, January 3, the Nathan Fillion series is going to air in a brand-new timeslot at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It will then lead into The Rookie: Feds and then new series Will Trent.

What’s the purpose in all of this? We imagine it has to do with ABC thinking they can bite into a specific piece of the crime-TV market on the night, one currently controlled by the FBI franchise over on CBS. There is a reason to think that it could work, given that both The Rookie shows generate good DVR / streaming numbers that have been hindered by their timeslot in the past. Will that change now?

The obvious benefit that comes with airing the two shows together is synergy, and making it easier to do crossovers where one show leads into another. Still, we’d exercise some caution here if you are a producer. Remember that not everyone watches both shows, and there is a vocal audience of people who don’t like it when crossovers are too frequent or shoehorned into a story. We’ve seen this over the years with Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19.

Ultimately, we’ll wait and see what happens here, and if both of these shows can manage to get a renewal on the other side. It’s important to remember that while The Rookie proper may be off the air until December, you will see another episode of Feds next week. It is off the air tomorrow, understandably, due to the midterm elections. You can read a little bit more news about what lies ahead for the Niecy Nash-Betts show over at the link here.

What do you think about The Rookie season 5 airing on Tuesdays alongside the spin-off in the new year?

Do you think this is a worthwhile experiment? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Let us know in the comments and after that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







