The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘Countdown’

After what you see tonight on ABC, of course it makes sense to want The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 7 return date. Want to learn about that, as well as some details on the story to come? Well, we’re happy to come bearing all sorts of good stuff within!

First and foremost, we should kick things off with the bad news: You will be waiting for a good while to see the next installment. We’re officially entering now the first hiatus of the series, as November 8 serves as the date of the midterm elections. The majority of primetime scripted shows are off on that night, so you can’t be shocked that this one is, as well.

If there is any sort of silver lining amidst all of this right now, it’s that this is not a particularly long break — the show will be back on November 15. (There is a larger hiatus coming, but you can expect that during the holidays.)

So what’s coming up on episode 7? Well, the title here is “Countdown,” and you’re going to see throughout Simone and Carter take on a case with enormous, city-wide ramifications. Just check out the synopsis below for other details:

“Countdown” – While searching for a missing scientist in the Angeles National Forest, Simone and Carter uncover an eco-terrorist’s plans to detonate dirty bombs across the city. Meanwhile, Brendon taps into his own profiling tactics to find the perfect birthday gift for Laura on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If you are wondering what the long-term future of The Rookie: Feds is at the moment, there’s nothing to worry about for now. The show has a full-season order! The only time that you’re going to have to sit back and worry about this further is in the spring, when decisions on next season are officially made.

