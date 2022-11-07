Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing the long-running show back after a Halloween hiatus last week?

Of course, we recognize why a lot of people out there would want to see more of McGee, Torres, and the rest of the team. This is November sweeps! This is typically a time when networks love to put new installments on the air. Unfortunately, that’s just not going to be the case tonight. We are stuck waiting a little while longer to see the cast and crew back; in particular, the plan is to see the next new episode on Monday, November 14.

So why the hiatus tonight? We think, in addition to giving producers more time to get another episode together, it gives CBS a contingency leading up to the midterm elections tomorrow night. That stinks, but it’s better than scheduling a new episode and getting it preempted at the last minute.

While you wait for the show to come back, why not check out some teases for what lies ahead? All you have to do there is view the attached synopses…

Season 20 episode 7, “Love Lost” – NCIS must investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims she tried to murder him, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 20 episode 8, “Turkey Trot” – After an unknown shooter causes chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K, time is of the essence for the NCIS team to find the culprit. Also, Kasie joins Knight for Thanksgiving lunch at Knight’s sister’s house, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was co-written by series star Diona Reasonover.

Beyond the Thanksgiving episode, the future is unclear. Yet, we are hoping to get at least one more episode before we get around to the Christmas break. Fingers crossed!

What are you excited to see on NCIS season 20 through the month of November?

Are you sad there is no installment tonight? Share now in the comments! After you do that, stay tuned for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

