NCIS season 20 episode 8 photo: Meet Jessica Knight’s sister!

NCIS season 20 episode 8 may not be airing until Monday, November 21, but you can be assured there’s a lot to look forward to. Take, for example, a chance to learn more about Jessica Knight!

Ever since Katrina Law’s character first arrived on the show, we’ve come to learn a few tidbits about her. She’s trying to be a fun aunt, and she also hasn’t had the best relationship with her mother. Within this episode titled “Turkey Trot,” you are going to see “Kasie [join] Knight for Thanksgiving lunch at Knight’s sister’s house,” per an official CBS synopsis. This will be a chance to not only see Jessica’s sister, but at the same time see more of the friendship between her and Diona Reasonover’s character. (For those who are not aware, Diona co-wrote this episode with Scott Williams.)

For those who have not heard as of yet, Lilan Bowden (Andi Mack) is going to be playing the role of Robin Knight within this episode. We don’t know too much about this specific character yet beyond her relationship to Jessica, but a part of the fun will be finding out!

It’s also important that Jessica and her sis are spending time together at lunch; what does this mean for dinner? We’d love to imagine that she’s going to have it with Jimmy and Victoria, but that is a pretty big step in their relationship. They clearly care about each other, but they may also want to take things fairly slow. We just hope that there are some opportunities for us to see how all of this is going to play out over time.

What do you want to see when it comes to Jessica Knight and her sister on NCIS season 20 episode 8?

