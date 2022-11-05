Severance season 2 premiere date: Is any more news coming?

The past couple of weeks have proven to be rather awesome when it comes to Severance season 2, and for a number of reasons.

Take, for starters, the announcement that season 2 is currently in production! New episodes will be filmed over the next couple of months, and currently, are not set to wrap up until the spring. There’s a reason why we are not expecting this show to come back for a rather long time.

From there, we’ve also heard that the likes of Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, and plenty of other familiar faces are coming on board this upcoming season. Clearly, there is a ton of good stuff to look forward to! How can you not be excited for what the future holds? The real question at this point is if that big casting announcement (read more about it here) is going to be the last one that we have a chance to see for a good while.

For the time being, we tend to think that the answer is yes, and Apple isn’t prepared to show a good bit more for the next little while. There was a clear method to the madness of announcing everything at once — it created a big splash. However, there are only so many new additions that a show can have! We don’t imagine another dozen prominent additions to season 2 and if there is, we would genuinely be shocked. We know that none of the actors were announced as being attached to any specific role, but that was likely to avoid spoilers.

As for a premiere-date announcement, we tend to think that this is going to be coming in the spring, at the very earliest. We don’t anticipate this show back until summer so we could be waiting a pretty long while here…

