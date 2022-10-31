Severance season 2: Gwendoline Christie, John Noble cast!

Just in case you needed another reason to enjoy Severance season 2, we’ve now got it within this piece!

Today, the folks over at Apple TV+ announced a bevy of new additions to the series, which kicked off production earlier this month. Let’s just ay that this roster is pretty darn impressive. It is led by Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie, Fringe star John Noble, and the always incredible Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie). Beyond these three, you’ve also got Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban (The Chair), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (NOS4A2) and relative newcomer Stefano Carranante.

What does this list tell us? First and foremost, that Severance is a show that incredible actors want to work on, and that’s a credit to the season 1 cast as well as the writers and producers. Given the general premise of the story, it also allows for acting challenges that frankly, you don’t get with other shows.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much in the way of character information for any of these people, and we hope that this changes over the next little while. We do assume that Apple is going to be relatively secretive about things for a little while, mostly because they can. They know that people are going to check out season 1, especially since the second season has slowly found more and more of an audience for itself over time.

So when can you actually see some of these people on the show?

We’ve noted this already in the past, but you’re probably going to be waiting a good while. There is no evidence that season 2 will be ready before the summer; after all, filming is currently set to continue until the spring. Good things come to those who wait, right? That’s clearly what the streaming service is thinking right now.

