Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Cole Hauser on Rip’s next chapter

The premiere of Yellowstone season 5 will be coming to Paramount Network a week from Sunday, and isn’t it nice to get some more stories all about what lies ahead?

To date, there’s been at least a decent amount said about Kevin Costner and his character of John Dutton. After all, the man is going to be the Governor of Montana! Even though this is not something that he necessarily wants to do, he views it almost as a necessary evil.

So where does him being Governor leave the actual ranch? Well, it’s in a state of forced transition, as you’re going to see Rip Wheeler take the reins and try to ensure things operate as usual. Remember that Kayce has been away for a while with his own family, and Beth will be working alongside John.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Cole Hauser himself had to say about this story and what to expect:

“[John is] not around as much as he has been in the past, so Rip is sort of thrust in with the responsibility of taking care of the ranch … not only the bunkhouse but also being the foreman of the ranch.”

That’s a lot for one man to take on, but of course there isn’t anyone more capable or qualified for the job based on everything that we’ve seen on this show over the years. Rip knows the ins and outs of how everything works, and he also knows how to delegate and make sure the job gets done. In between these responsibilities and his new marriage to Beth, this could actually be the biggest season for the Rip character to date — it certainly seems like he’s got more on his plate than ever before!

