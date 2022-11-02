Yellowstone season 5 premiere spoilers: More on two-hour launch!

As so many of you know at this point, the Yellowstone season 5 premiere is poised to arrive a week from Sunday! This is going to be a two-hour event that serves as a great way to catch up with the Dutton family — and of course, see a heck of a lot of drama unfold at the same time. The show has no intentions to do anything other than keep you on the edge of your seat. Why wouldn’t they want that at this point?

Luckily, the folks over at the Paramount Network today have done a nice thing, as we do have another handful of details all about what the future holds.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Yellowstone video updates? SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the newly-released synopsis for these two episodes, which are titled “One Hundred Years Is Nothing” along with “The Sting Of Wisdom”:

John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana. As John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents. The bunkhouse and the Duttons enjoy the Governor’s ball.

Isn’t it nice to see the bunkhouse get a chance to enjoy something here? We certainly think so! This is a reminder that we’re setting up for an eventful couple of hours here that could push some stories forward … but also introduce a few other challenges elsewhere. Remember that with fourteen episodes, season 5 is the longest we’ve seen for this show yet; that gives Taylor Sheridan more time to explore certain storylines, and also not rush anything in some unnatural way. Go ahead and prepare for a gradual progression of certain arcs.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see on the Yellowstone season 5 premiere?

Is there any one individual storyline you are the most excited for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







