The Last of Us premiere date officially confirmed at HBO

For everyone out there who has been eagerly awaiting The Last of Us getting a premiere date at HBO, we’ve got good news within.

Today, the network confirmed that the upcoming video game adaptation will officially be on the air on Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The show stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) — if you want to know more, take a look at the official logline below:

THE LAST OF US takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

This show has a great deal of involvement by the creative team responsible for the games, and also has Chernobyl alum Craig Zadan as an executive producer. The right people are there from top to bottom in order to make this a huge success for the network, who wouldn’t put this out unless they 100% believed in it. At the end of the day, it is really all about whether or not viewers receive the concept — this isn’t just another post-apocalyptic show like The Walking Dead. We don’t want to spoil anything for those unfamiliar with the games, but there is a lot of emotional stuff that could be coming up throughout here.

In starting off this show in early January, HBO is also effectively ensuring that they start 2023 with a top-tier hit. This will help them amidst the long wait for their bigger shows like House of the Dragon and Euphoria — which we do not expect on the air until we get around to 2023.

Related – Have you seen the official trailer for the show yet?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us on HBO?

Are you glad the show is premiering pretty early on in 2023? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







