The Last of Us trailer features Yellowjackets star, no premiere date

HBO is clearly banking big on The Last of Us, and for good reason. The video-game adaptation is going to be coming in the new year, and there is reason aplenty to be excited.

Take, for starters, the fact that Pedro Pascal is leading the way here as Joel, and you also have the presence of Chernobyl exec Craig Zadan behind the scenes. We feel like that this is going to be a faithful adaptation at times of the source material, but there could be a few different elements that are spun around in some shape or form here. Things are going to be action-packed and intense, and also very much grim.

If you look below you can see a teaser trailer for everything that is coming up; it creates a gritty picture for what this world is going to look like; also, it gives away a pretty significant bit of casting news! As it turns out, you’re going to see Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey at some point during the series. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the actress will be playing Kathleen, described as “the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City.”

If there is one thing that bums us out about this trailer, it is ultimately what it doesn’t give away. There is clear sense of when the show is going to be coming back, though we’re hoping that it is pretty early on in the new year. Judging from the fact that the show is already being promoted, we tend to think that it’s going to be on in the first few months of the new year. Following that, HBO is going to have a roster of some other shows coming including Succession.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Last of Us right now

What do you want to see on The Last of Us, whenever it does premiere over on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you 100% don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







