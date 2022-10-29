Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will there be more delays?

There have been few waits out there in the TV world like the way for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+.

Technically, we should point out that there are certainly shows out there that have had longer hiatuses than what the Jason Sudeikis comedy will end up having, almost no matter when it premiered. Remember there were years between seasons of Stranger Things, and by the time that Jack Ryan comes back later this year, more than three years will have passed since the last time it was on the air.

So what makes this situation different? It really comes down to a matter of expectation. There were a ton of people out there who expected that Ted Lasso would be back this fall, mostly because that’s what we were told and teased. Not so much by Apple, but a number of other people involved. Unfortunately, the show has been subject to multiple delays for a wide array of reasons; production is still ongoing, though there is some evidence that we are almost at the end of the road at this point.

At the very least, are we at least done with the delays? Can we actually have a solid window now for when the show is coming back? It’s probably a mistake to say anything at this point with 100% certainty, but it feels like there’s a good chance it will be smooth sailing from now until whenever the show returns (most likely in late winter / spring 2023). The scripts seem to be set at this point and we haven’t heard about any present-day issues regarding filming locations, positive tests, or anything else that could slow down the process. We know it will take time to edit the episodes and get the special effects / stadium crowds polished, but these are expected process. It seems like the biggest issue Ted Lasso ran into this past year is a number of unexpected snags.

In the end, delays are what happens when there is a ton of pressure, and also the chance that this is the final season. You want things to be 100% perfect.

