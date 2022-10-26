Ted Lasso season 3 casts Ted’s mom (report); Premiere date hopes

We have a couple of different things to dive into in today’s Ted Lasso season 3 update, but let’s start with casting news that has been surprisingly kept under wraps for a good while.

According to Above the Line, the incredibly Becky Ann Baker (Freaks and Geeks, Girls) is joining the ensemble for the Apple TV+ series as Ted’s mother moving into what could be the final season. We know already from watching the show that Ted’s father took his own life, and it is a cause for much of the pain and trauma that he deals with. The character tackled a lot in therapy with Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in season 2, so it does make sense that we would see his mother at some point.

How could she turn up? That’s actually not that hard to figure out. We either think Ted heads back home to the States for a spell, or his mom comes out to the UK to visit him and maybe take in an AFC Richmond match. We’re sure a number of other characters would love to meet her, as she clearly was able to instill a lot of goodness and wisdom into her son.

As exciting as this casting news may be, it does not mean that we are going to be seeing the show back on the air soon. There is zero evidence at this point (thanks to a number of behind-the-scenes delays) that we will be seeing the series back on the air this year. Instead, we are most likely waiting until early 2023 — it could be winter, or it could end up being spring. The final decision here likely has more to do with editing and post-production than anything going on in regards to filming, which has been going on since March — an unusually long time for a 12-episode comedy series (even if several installments tend to go longer than the average show in the genre).

