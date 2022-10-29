The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5: Is a hiatus ahead?

For those who aren’t aware The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5 is coming to ABC on Monday, and some parts of it could be a surprise. After all, not everyone probably expected an installment to air on Halloween night; luckily, a good chunk of the story will be themed around Halloween!

If you do want some more specifics about this episode (titled “Growth Opportunities”), we suggest that you visit the link here. For the sake of this piece, we actually want to look beyond it for a moment and onto the future. Is a hiatus coming up shortly for Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and make that answer clear: Yes, a hiatus will be here sooner rather than later. However, it’s not going to be a particularly long one. Per some of the current listings that we have seen, there is no new episode currently scheduled for Monday, November 7. Meanwhile, The Futon Critic suggests that there is one airing on November 14 titled “Hot and Bothered.” Note that this stuff could still change, and we think that ABC probably wants to keep their options open on the 7th.

So why may the network opt to not air an episode on this particular date? We would imagine that it has a good bit to do with the midterm elections happening the next day. They could see this as a chance to tackle some breaking news, and you better believe that most major networks are going to be off on November 8 altogether due to that. We hope that you’re patient, since you’re going to need to be, all things considered. There will certainly also be other hiatuses throughout the season you also have to prepare for.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







