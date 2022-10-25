The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5 promo: Star Wars costumes!

For those of you who love Halloween, you’re probably going to love The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5. We certainly think the writers are loving that this show is airing on ABC and that the network’s parent company also owns Star Wars. Also, we don’t think we’d be getting anywhere near as many blatant references as what are present in the promo below!

Within this, you can see that a couple of characters at the St. Bonaventure Hospital are dressed up as characters from the Star Wars universe. Our personal favorite has to be Lea as Ahsoka Tano, mostly because there was a 0.0001% chance a few years ago that we would’ve ever seen someone dressed up as this character on a live-action show. The Mandalorian season 2 changed that, and this is without even mentioning the upcoming show starring Rosario Dawson. This is without even mentioning Asher, who seems to be dressed as Grogu. (To us, he looks more like Baby Yoda than the actual Yoda, but that’s probably up for debate.)

There will probably be a little more Halloween comedy throughout the episode itself, but then of course there’s also the medical drama — and 100% there is some huge stuff ahead. At the center of this episode, Shaun will discover that there could be a way to cure Lim’s paralysis, the end result of her last operation. He’s 100% confident the surgery could be a success despite the risks, but this is where Glassman reminds him that he was equally confident the last time. We think that Shaun will need to learn something throughout this episode, since him going in this time without assessing the risks would suggest he hasn’t learned that much.

Of course, we do also want Lim to be okay, and also not in a position where she resents Shaun for the rest of the series. Hopefully, this episode can get the two on the road to healing, however of course that happens.

