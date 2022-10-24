The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5 spoilers: A Halloween story

There are a couple of things to note about The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5 when it arrives to ABC next week. Take, for starters, the fact that we’re actually getting one! We certainly think it is a risky move to air a new episode on Halloween, mostly because people are going to be out doing a lot of other things.

Yet, this may be ABC assuming that by 10:00 p.m. Eastern, everyone will be done passing out candy (or going out with their kids) and is ready to relax and watch some TV. This episode, titled “Growth Opportunities,” will be themed around the holiday. Not only that, but it will have a famous director in executive producer Daniel Dae Kim, who appeared onscreen in the past for an arc.

To get a few more details now about what the story could be from top to bottom here, take a look at The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5 synopsis:

“Growth Opportunities” – Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So while there are going to be some silly and lighthearted parts to this story, you can go ahead and prepare, as well, for there to be some big-time drama … mostly because this show does love to give us a little bit of everything. Why wouldn’t they? There are some opportunities to really advance the story for Lim, and we know we don’t want there to be tension between her and Shaun forever.

