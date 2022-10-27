Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Private Practice: Could it ever return?

Many years after its initial airing, is there a shred of a chance that the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Private Practice could return?

We should start off this story by noting that for the time being, there isn’t much of anything official in the cards with this. However, it does appear that Shonda Rhimes is more than happy to speak about how much she thinks the story could continue. In a new interview on Good Morning America, the prolific producer (who no longer runs Grey’s on a day-to-day basis) made it clear that there is unfinished business with the Addison Montgomery series:

“I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice … We had so many more stories we could tell. I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility.”

This indicates to us that the decision to originally end the show was more of a network/studio one than something that Shonda herself necessarily wanted.

Is there evidence that ABC is contemplating a comeback? Not directly, but Caterina Scorsone (who was around for several seasons of Private Practice) has been a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy for years following the spin-off’s conclusion. Meanwhile, Kate Walsh has appeared occasionally through the past two seasons of the flagship show as Addison. If there was an interest in reviving it, some of the seeds are already planted. It comes down mostly to what ABC wants to do, but we could see an all-Shonda lineup working rather well on Thursdays down the road. (Technically, Rhimes is now under an overall deal at Netflix, but since ABC originally had Private Practice we tend to think they’d have first crack at bringing it back.)

