Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date rumors, renewal talk

There is a lot to get into right now when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3, and let’s start with the long-term future.

According a report out of Production Weekly earlier this month, the Michael Rainey Jr. series may have been quietly renewed already for a season 4! It goes without saying that this is an exciting prospect, but it doesn’t change that we are probably waiting for a good while to see what’s coming in season 3. (Production Weekly is an industry trade magazine, and they are typically accurate when it comes to filming plans and future episode orders. Note that Starz has not officially announced anything when it comes to season 4.)

It does make some sense for Starz to get ahead of the game on Ghost, much like season 3 of Raising Kanan is already in production. After all, it gives them more premiere-date flexibility down the road!

Speaking of premiere dates…

We’ve seen a lot of speculation that Ghost season 3 may not arrive until March, and while that’d be an absolute bummer, it is possible that Starz will wait until after BMF is done to ensure that they have their 50 Cent subscriber base as long as possible. BMF season 2 could premiere in January. This would make it possible for them to go from that show to Ghost to Power Book IV: Force to then Raising Kanan again all in the span of several months, and that is a pretty impressive run for these properties.

Of course, we still aren’t giving up hope that Book II could return earlier than this; given the lack of information out there at this point, it does feel unlikely we’ll be seeing it this year. We say that knowing full well that filming for season 3 has been done for a pretty darn long time.

How many seasons do you think Power Book II: Ghost could realistically last?

