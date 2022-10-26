Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Meet Unique’s brother!

We knew that some big stuff was coming for Unique entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3, but this is something we didn’t see coming.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see former The Americans actor Grantham Coleman come on board the show moving forward as Ronnie, Unique’s brother. Here is some of how Starz is describing him at the moment:

Ronnie’s stoic demeanor belies a shocking ruthlessness. It’s not that Ronnie’s immoral, it’s that he’s amoral, conscienceless, unyielding and vindictive.

As the show moves forward, we’re mostly curious to see what the relationship is going to be here when it comes to Unique and Raq. After all, both of them may need each other moving forward after the shootouts that transpired throughout the season 2 finale. There’s also that chance the relationship turns romantic — sure, they were rivals before, but does that really mean that it has to stay that way forever? We really don’t think so!

In general, it is our feeling that this new season is going to serve as a great opportunity to learn more about Unique if we can see him through a totally different lens. His brother will obviously know him better than anyone and after being in prison, he also has a chance to come into everything with a fresh set of eyes.

The bad news…

Clearly, you’re going to be waiting for a long time in order to see what’s coming up next. Season 3 is currently filming and unfortunately, there is no premiere date yet! Our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see MeKai Curtis and the rest of the cast back next summer, but in the end, it’s going to be up to Starz to determine what they want to do here.

