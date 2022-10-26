Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa on role’s larger impact

There are a number of things to be excited about when it comes to Doctor Who season 14, but at the center of it has to be Ncuti Gatwa. While his first official season as The Doctor who’s be until after next year’s specials, you will see him teased before then.

We know that Gatwa getting this role is transformative and hugely important. He is the first Black actor cast as The Doctor, and this could open doors for a lot of potential viewers who have never seen the show before. Speaking about it further per Deadline at a recent event celebrating the new Disney+ deal, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“My mouth gets paralyzed by the concept of playing this role … [playing the Doctor matters] for people of color, for marginalized people who really gravitate towards the show because it’s about friendship and it’s about adventure and it’s about union and unity. And also Doctor Who is able to turn into anything or anyone, so the possibilities are endless. So the fact that that mission is going out to lots of people, that the possibilities are endless, is extremely cool.”

We do think there’s a chance that we’ll hear more from Gatwa in the weeks and months to come, and we think that there are going to be opportunities for him to collaborate a lot on how this Doctor is presented. He’s such a passionate, energetic guy who seems to be loved by a lot of his colleagues past and present. Russell T. Davies is very enthusiastic about him ushering in a new generation of fans. so of course we’re stoked to see that happen. We just have to be patient along the way — the upcoming specials, at least at first, will focus mostly on David Tennant as The Doctor. We’ll see if that changes over time.

