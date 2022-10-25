Doctor Who: New episodes moving from BBC America to Disney+

Just two days after Doctor Who managed to surprise a number of people out there, we’ve got something else that may raise a few eyebrows today.

In a new statement, the BBC has confirmed that starting in 2023 with the celebration of the show’s 60th anniversary, new episodes will air on Disney+ as opposed to BBC America, which has been their home for more than a decade. This move is certainly bizarre for a handful of reasons, starting with the fact that BBC America fundamentally makes sense. Also, “Disney” is not the first thing that people think of when you think about the iconic sci-fi series. (BBC One will still be the show’s home in the UK; everywhere else, it is migrating to the service.) This may be a way to reach at least some new viewers, but some of that will also fall on the individual stories that are brought to the table. David Tennant is going to feature as The Doctor for the upcoming 2023 specials; after that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over full-time for season 14.

In a statement, showrunner Russell T. Davies had the following to say about the move:

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Disney+ president Alisa Bowen added the following:

“We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

Old episodes of the series will remain available for HBO Max subscribers.

