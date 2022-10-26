House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: What is realistic?

It is absolutely great to know that House of the Dragon season 2 is coming to HBO at some point down the road; yet, there are questions that remain. Take, for example, what makes sense when it comes to a premiere date window.

If you have followed at least a few stories already when it comes to the show’s future, then you most likely know already we will be waiting a while … a long while. The earliest you can expect the prequel back is most likely early 2024. Just consider the variables here! Season 2 is in the writing process now, but it takes both a long time to film and a long time to edit. Think about all the CGI dragons that have to be rendered here! Early seasons of Game of Thrones had a slightly faster turnaround, but they had a different budget and the dragons weren’t as omnipresent as they are in this particular world moving forward.

The next real dilemma (long-term) comes down to what the network really wants to air and when. True Detective season 4 will more than likely premiere prior to House of the Dragon season 2, mostly because it shouldn’t take anywhere near as long to edit. Our thinking for it is either the summer or fall of next year. Beyond that, you have Euphoria season 3. That could come in theory at the end of next year, but we think January 2024 is more realistic. When you think about how long the Zendaya show typically, our thinking is that spring is the most realistic estimate to dive back into House Targeryan. If it comes early, we’ll be pleasantly surprised! We just don’t like to put ourselves in a spot where we get our hopes high early, and then let down harshly at the end.

Hopefully, HBO will give us at least a slightly better sense of what the future could be early next year. Stay tuned…

What are you most hoping for when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date right now?

Share some of your current thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

