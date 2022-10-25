House of the Dragon season 2: Show EP on the long-term future

We know that we are going to get a House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO down the road, but what about beyond that?

Sometimes, it can be rather ridiculous to ask some of these questions so early, but we really don’t think that it is in this particular situation. Why? Consider the variables here for a moment. This is a show that just delivered the most-successful finale for the network since the end of Game of Thrones, and there are other spin-offs and/or prequels in development. We think that it benefits all parties involved for there to be a long-term plan and for George R.R. Martin (who is also an executive producer on this show), he feels like four seasons is the right amount of time to tell this sort of story.

So does showrunner Ryan Condal agree with that assessment? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, let’s just say he had a slightly more diplomatic response:

I’m very focused on the 10 episodes in front of me at the moment. There’s definitely more storytelling to come after season two. This is the story of a Targaryen dynasty that marches on for 150 years after the events in the season one finale. Kings and queens come and go as the history marches on. So the question is less where this story ends and more where does the curtain fall [on the show]. Because it’s an ongoing history being written George as we go. It’s not like The Song of Ice and Fire books where the end is the end of the story. This is the end of a chapter in the story, and then another chapter begins. So “I don’t know yet” is the honest answer. But we will take the time that we need to tell this story and when it dramatically needs to come to an end, it will come to an end.

Personally, we think a season 3 is a lock; beyond that, time will tell. We do think HBO would be silly to not give this story as long as is needed, so this is the #1 reason to be optimistic for now.

