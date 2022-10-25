Succession season 4: Brian Cox photo, premiere date talk

Isn’t it exciting that some of the floodgates are starting to open when it comes to Succession season 4? We know that the show is still months away, but the past few days have been more informative than any other recent span of time.

Let’s start off this piece with a reminder that over the weekend (alongside the finale of House of the Dragon), a new teaser was released by HBO for the upcoming season. You can watch it over at the link here, and our big takeaway on it was simply that Kendall, Roman, and Shiv Roy could all try working together on some level. We’re not altogether sure that it’s going to work (consider the egos at play here), but it could be entertaining as heck to watch.

Alas, today we don’t have anything new to share when it comes to these three — so how about a photo of Brian Cox as Logan Roy? The image above serves as a reasonable way to set the stage for the character’s future, as he is as confident, determined, and obscene as ever.

We recognize that some out there could see him being willing to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson as him waving a white flag of sorts. We don’t see this at all. This is instead, him acknowledging that the old way of doing things no longer works and with that in mind, he needs to proceed with something new. Lukas’ strengths are some of his weaknesses, and we think Logan’s goal remains trying to make this company as big as ever. His inexperienced kids aren’t going to be the way to a bigger future, at least in his mind. They have to figure out a path to success on their own.

There is no specific premiere date yet for season 4, but HBO is specifically mentioning “spring” now. They could narrow that down later in the year.

