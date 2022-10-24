Succession season 4 premiere date: Teaser offers new information!

If you’ve been as desperate as we are to get a full Succession season 4 premiere date, HBO has finally delivered some good news!

Last night, the network officially confirmed that the next batch of episodes is going to be arriving in the spring, which we don’t think is a huge shock — if you’ve been reading our site for the past couple of months, this is what we’ve been saying all along. There’s also a new teaser, which you can see below.

So what lies ahead on this upcoming season? It does seem as though Roman, Kendall, and Shiv are actually going to try to work together. We’re still not altogether sure that the three are going to be able to partner up forever (remember egos and all), but it is notable that they are going to try. Of course, we do think that they care about each other — they’re family — but that often comes secondary to other things.

Also in here, you see Tom asking Shiv if the two should talk about what happened — to be specific, him standing by Logan rather than siding with his own wife. Connor also refers to his three half-siblings as the “rebel alliance,” which suggests that he is Team Logan for now … but we don’t think he necessarily will be in that spot forever. Remember here that this is a guy who has a tendency to flock to power, and try to get whatever he can in order to get an advantage. Remember for a moment that Connor also could be getting married this season, and that should prove to be hysterical.

