Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 10: A bigger bad

We 100% hope you’re ready for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 10 on Starz this weekend. After all, this is the big finale! There is a lot of epic stuff to look forward to, and a handful of stories we expect to be either resolved or paid off.

Here are a few things that we have on our mind entering the episode: Detective Burke could be out of a job and/or her life depending on how much further she digs into Detective Howard and Kanan. Meanwhile, Lou Lou has to be careful following the discovery of Crown’s body, Marvin will try to keep repairing things with Jukebox, and Famous shooting Freddy is the sort of thing that could easily upend his entire future. A reckless attempt at a robbery will lead to something that he now can’t walk back.

For the sake of this piece, though, the question we want to raise is rather simple: Who is going to be the main adversary moving forward? Unique is still out there, and he’s already decided not to rat out Raq to Sal Boselli or anyone else. It’s not how he conducts his business. He could rebuild an empire and eventually become a main enemy again, but it may be a little too early for it to happen in season 3. Remember for a moment that he and Patina Miller’s character have SUCH a history. It’s a part of what makes a future story for the two of them a million times more compelling.

The person we are 100% watching out for at this point is the new character played by Tony Danza, who apparently runs a huge New York City crime ring. This is someone who will be around in season 3, and if we had to guess, the Boselli family is the connective tissue to get from where we are now to where we will be in the future … and there could be exponentially more danger that comes with him being present here.

