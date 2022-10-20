Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale photo: Shock & awe

As you get yourselves prepared for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale in just a couple of days, what you prepare for? Well, in a couple of words, a lot. There are so many big events that have to pay off at this point. Just think about Raq vs. Sal Boselli, the secrets between Raq and Kanan, the deaths of Cartier and Crown, and whether Jukebox and Marvin can get fully on the same page again. This is without even getting into what is going on when it comes to Shannon Burke, who could easily find herself dead by the end of all this.

Before we move further, though, let’s go ahead and share a photo that is all about Kanan himself. What in the world is going on in the image above?

To put it mildly, it feels pretty darn clear to say at this point that MeKai Curtis’ character is shocked. He may have witnessed something that he brain is not quite prepared for and he’s struggling to process it. We do think it’s possible he just watched someone die in front of him — or, he is seeing someone being arrested. It looks like he is glancing down, and that is why we come to those conclusions.

Obviously, we know that Kanan survives based on where we know he is in the flagship Power. Yet, there are still other questions that are out there. Take, for example, if he loses another family member or someone like Famous, who just took a life and has to figure out what to do with himself moving forward.

No matter what happened, we do think there’s going to be a cliffhanger, or at least something to get us excited for season 3.

