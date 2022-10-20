Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 spoilers: Tony Danza joins

Consider this story the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 news that we never expected, but also one we’re very-much grateful for.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see the iconic Tony Danza take on a prominent recurring role in the upcoming season. He also could be tied with what we’re seeing with Sal Boselli and the mob in season. His character is named Stefano Marchetti, and he is described as “the Godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price.”

Based on the aforementioned report, you will actually see Danza make an appearance on the season 2 finale this weekend, which will be a great way to set the stage for him to play a major role. It is certainly possible that Raq and the family’s operation in Queens, plus their association with Sal, ends up getting the attention of Stefano. We’ll be the first to admit that we haven’t been the biggest fan of this storyline with the mob, but getting a big name like Danza to anchor season 3 could be a good way to bring some attention to the series. It’s certainly not a role we expected from a guy known more for lighthearted fare.

There is no premiere date for Raising Kanan season 3 as of yet, but our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see new episodes when we get around to the summer of 2023. Production is already underway, so that could help to make that happen. (Hopefully, more insight will come out after the finale.)

