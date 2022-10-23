Following the season 2 finale airing on Starz this weekend, do you want to dive into some Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date hopes?

It goes without saying, but we’re already excited for more from this show, which has consistently been the best overall entry in the franchise. Kanan Stark was never our favorite character on the original series and yet, the writers have done such a good job fleshing out this world and making every single frame of it feel real.

The good news we can go ahead and share here is that there is no cause for concern: A Raising Kanan season 3 is 100% coming. That news was first confirmed several weeks ago and beyond just that, we even know already that the show is in production! That has been rather useful in watching this season; there’s never been any fear as to whether or not we’ll get more.

As for when the next batch of episodes will in fact premiere, this is where things do start to get a little more ambiguous. It would be rather wonderful to get more episodes next summer and on paper, that makes the most sense. This is where the first two seasons premiered, and it certainly feels as though new episodes will be produced in plenty of time to make that happen. The #1 issue at the moment is simply tied to how the schedule seems to be getting pushed back slowly for every show across the board. Since season 2 premiered slightly later than season 1, there is a case for season 3 to air next fall. We probably won’t know for some time; our hope is that at some point in the spring, Starz will lift the veil; we don’t want to be stuck waiting on this forever!

