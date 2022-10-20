Criminal Minds: Evolution spoilers: A huge Joe Mantegna story

As many of you who have watched Criminal Minds over the years already know, this is a show that has always been more about the cases. While the UnSubs serve as the franchise’s bread and butter, the writers have always made sure that the agents of the BAU serve as the real reason every comes back week after week. We are invested in these people, and there has long been an effort put in to make sure that these characters are relatable to viewers — even with their difficult, at times traumatic jobs.

So when Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on Thanksgiving Day, you will get a chance to experience a story with David Rossi that, unfortunately, may be similar to what a lot of people have gone through. It may have grief very much at its core.

Speaking to TV Insider in a recent interview, showrunner Erica Messer made it clear that Joe Mantegna’s character is going to be going a difficult emotional crisis when the new season begins, one that will require him to lean on his colleagues in a significant way:

“When somebody like that, the core of the team, is not in a good way, there’s a ripple effect throughout every relationship he has. We wanted to honor this journey of grief that a lot of people have been through, certainly since we’ve last seen them, and we put that burden onto Rossi’s shoulders, and Joe beyond delivers an emotional roller coaster with Rossi.”

While this story may not be the easiest to watch at times, Messer and the writers are making sure you feel the passage of time in Evolution. None of these characters will be in the same exact spot in which you last saw them. That’s important for allowing this show to better grow and thrive.

