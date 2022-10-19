Criminal Minds: Evolution: See the poster for Paramount+ revival!

There’s a lot to love about this Thanksgiving: A gigantic meal, a parade, and the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution. The one-time CBS stable is being revived on Paramount+ with ten new episodes that will bring back some fan favorites.

Over the next few weeks, we do hope that there’s a little more to share when it comes to the show — think in terms of a trailer or some more substantial video previews. This is a show that could generate HUGE ratings all over the world, which is probably what executives are going for. Today, though, what we have is both simple and yet exciting: An official poster for what is to come.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

If you look below, you can see courtesy of TVLine a first look at what lies ahead here. This is a poster that focuses on an UnSub rather than the team, which isn’t that big of a shock given that a lot of the posters for this show have been rather low-key over the years. The producers have long subscribed to the belief that the BAU is the star more than one individual team member, and the whole premise here revolves around watching them take on some of the country’s most horrific criminals.

Odds are, this will remain the focus throughout the new season 16 revival, though we’re sure that there will be a few more updates on the characters every step of the way. Season 15 balanced out the cases and the team members really well, and we tend to think that will remain the case here. Now, let’s just hope that this show lives up to all the hype.

Related – Interested in getting some other news on Criminal Minds: Evolution and the future?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







