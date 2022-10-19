NCIS season 20: When is the first hiatus going to be?

We’re a handful of episodes into NCIS season 20 and with that in mind, we have to start thinking about hiatuses … even if we don’t really want to.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the next question: When is the first break going to be this season? Well, it is coming in the near future … just not next week.

As many of you may know already, there is a new episode airing on Monday — one that you can check out over at the link here. Unfortunately, there is no new episode planned for October 31. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has a thing or two to do with the fact that it’s Halloween! Because of when NCIS airs on the schedule, there will be a lot of families focused on some other things. Also, this break gives the cast and crew behind the scenes some time to get ahead of the game in production a little bit.

Remember, there will be a chance to see multiple new episodes during the month of November! This is a sweeps period, which is when major networks like to capture big ratings for advertising purposes. While we recognize that this isn’t as big of a deal as it was a few decades ago, we definitely think that it’s still important for CBS. We all want a season 21, right? There is a good chance of that happening, but the network needs to make some smart decisions every single step of the way.

