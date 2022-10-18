NCIS season 20 episode 6 promo: Is there a mole?

Apparently, moles aren’t just limited to Netflix reality shows these days; you will see one on NCIS season 20 episode 6 next week!

Following the big episode “Guardian,” the folks at CBS shared a preview for what could be a particularly tough mystery moving forward for the team. How can they solve a case when the evidence points within? Is someone within the team setting them up?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

We said previously that we really hoped this episode would be a big one for Kasie and based on the preview, it seems like it could be. If forensics are a key part of learning the truth, she’s really the only person who could figure it out. We’re looking forward to seeing just how she does that, and also what other sort of great stuff we could see elsewhere in this episode.

One thing that does feel clear when it comes to side plots for now is that the writers have a great one with Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight that they can revisit at just about any opportunity, and we’re sure that this is something that they would love to do. We think the writers are well-aware at this point that they have at their disposal something rare, and certainly something that they haven’t had that much of in the past: An on-screen workplace romance! We hope that they embrace that, even if it is just a small moment that we tend to see here and there. We know that the show here has to be about the crimes first, and we don’t think that is ultimately going to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







