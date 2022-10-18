Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The last hope

For all of those interested in getting a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, we can sense the frustration. What is going on here? Is there any chance to get some more news on the spin-off’s future?

Based on what is happening at Starz right now, all eyes are on this weekend for a couple of different reasons.

While it would be awesome to get some more news over the next few days, it seems like the network is prioritizing right now promotion for the second season of BMF. Given that this season is premiering in January, it makes 100% sense for them to do just that. With the way that it is being pushed, we tend to believe that Ghost will be coming back at some point in the weeks that follow the BMF premiere … even if there’s a part of our brain hoping for a December release.

Now, let’s focus on this weekend’s Raising Kanan finale. All signs point to us learning something on the show’s future on Sunday, even if it’s just a small teaser. Given that production for the Michael Rainey Jr. drama is already done for the season, there is no real reason for them to hold back — even if they don’t give a specific date, it would be nice to start to narrow things down a little bit more. This finale is our last hope for the time being since otherwise, we could be stuck waiting for a long while … really to the point where Starz could announce it whenever without any sort of additional incentive or viable cross-promotion.

If we don’t get news on a premiere date over the next month or so, let’s just say we will be both frustrated and incredibly bummed. Why keep us waiting?

