Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 10: Finale tease!

Next week on Starz, you are going to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 10 — otherwise known as the big finale. Everything is going to be coming to a head, and you better believe that things are going to be dramatic, dangerous, and possibly life-changing for at least a few characters.

Of course, we know already that there is going to be a season 3 coming to Starz down the road … but do you even think for a second that this will cause the writers to take their foot off the gas? There’s a lot that happens to cause Kanan to become who he is in Power proper, and that probably means some more painful moments are coming his way and soon.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for episode 10 (titled “If Y’Don’t Know, Now Y’Know”), we tend to think it does a good job of setting the stage:

Decidedly his own man, Kanan strays further from his mother and sets up shop on his own on the corners of South Jamaica. Worried about retaliation, Raq questions Unique. Lou’s rift with Raq grows when he makes a discovery.

The person who clearly is in the most peril right now is Raq, but not necessarily when it comes to her dying. We can’t see that happening so soon, but there are plenty of other problems that could be coming her way with Kanan no longer trusting her and with Lou Lou trying to go her own way. Patina Miller’s character was stretched too thin from the start and when you think about that, it was inevitable that things would fall apart for her at some point. That time seems to be more or less here.

