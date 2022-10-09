Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9: Marvin’s fate

As we get ourselves prepared for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9 on Starz next weekend, there is really one question on our mind: Is Marvin alive? Did he survive the chaos at the end of the episode?

The promo below for “Anti-Trust” unfortunately isn’t full of spoilers for what is coming up next. With that in mind, we just come out of it with even more questions. How much is Raq going to know, for example, and when? Even if Marvin survives the shooting, he’s probably not in good enough shape to get back out there to get revenge on Sal and his people (who, technically, were getting their own brand of “revenge” — even if Marvin did not shoot Marco in the first place).

The more likely scenario for us entering this episode is pretty darn simple: Renee ends up dying, which tests Marvin’s rage like never before since she’s the one who really helped him get through some of his problems with anger. It’s going to strain a lot of his relationships, and of course make him all the more likely to act and act fast.

As for what else could be going on here in this episode, prepare for Raq to start questioning Unique about his role in all of this mess. While he and Raq are not the best of friends, they’ve known each other for a long time and we know that Unique has his own sort of code. He’s not going to snitch on the Thomas family to Sal; he, more than likely, has his own plan. We don’t exactly see him going away at any point in the near future.

