Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 video: Jesse Palmer’s twist reveal

Welcome to Split Week on Bachelor in Paradise 8! Tonight’s new episode is going to feature the start of a lot of drama, and there’s more here than what was first apparent.

If you look below, you can see Jesse Palmer reveal the big news to all of the remaining women: They have to leave Paradise immediately. This is the twist that will allow new women to show up on the beach to court some of the remaining men. Of course, the contestants are less than thrilled about this, but there is more to this twist than they realize.

While the men are going to have a chance to meet some new women on the beach, the current batch of women are going to meet some new men — presumably, within an air-conditioned hotel. We’ve got below a list of all the men and women who are going to be featured during these upcoming episodes. There are a lot of people in here you probably don’t recognize — at least Jessenia and Olu made it reasonably fair on their original seasons, whereas Rick was famous for how he turned up on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette and seemed for a while like a legitimate contender. (Why wasn’t Rick a Night One arrival? Or, what about Kate? We do think that some contestants were put on early for the sake of drama more so than anything else.)

We know that some relationships will be tested as a result of this but in the end, we gotta remember that a lot of couples of only known each other for a handful of days. Other than maybe Brandon and Serene (who seem practically engaged at this point), we don’t tend to think that any other couple right now was as solid as a rock.

