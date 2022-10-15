Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 spoilers: Rose Ceremony drama

There may be a few different things to expect on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 on ABC Monday night, but it starts with one thing: A Rose Ceremony. There are a ton of men still in the running and only a handful of women (remember, there have been some exits already) — this is going to make things all the more chaotic.

Sure, there are some men (like Brandon and Rodney) who should be feeling pretty secure in their ability to get roses; however, for some others things are precarious. Take for example Michael, who is now alone after ending things with Sierra, who left after the fact. He is a fan favorite for a lot of people out there, so can he get a rose at the last minute? Meanwhile, who will Shanae choose amidst her bizarre, surprising love triangle? That’s another question that will be answered soon.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 synopsis below:

“806” – The tropical heat is on as 12 men find themselves vying for only seven roses. While some beachy bros do everything they can to woo the women who’ve caught their eye, others may not make it to the rose ceremony at all; and one will find an unexpected spark in a new arrival. Once the sand has settled and the newly formed couples are feeling their love bloom, Jesse Palmer arrives to drop a bombshell announcement that divides the beach like never before. Will these connections be able to weather the storm? Find out on “Bachelor In Paradise,” MONDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those currently unaware, this “bombshell” is going to force the remaining women, post-Rose Ceremony, to leave the beach while new women arrive. This will test the established relationships, and likely won’t be resolved in these two hours.

