Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 7 spoilers: Another big twist!

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to see Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 7 and, to the surprise of no one, things are going to get crazier!

We’ve heard for a good while about the big twist that started off Split Week: The women being sent away from the beach while the guys have a chance to meet some new Paradise hopefuls. However, things are a little more complicated than this. Tuesday’s episode is going to feature five new men coming on board the show, as they will visit the women away from the beach! This means that there will be chances on both sides for people to forge new bonds … with some heartbreaking consequences depending on how everything goes down.

To get a few more details, all you have to do is read the Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 7 synopsis below:

“807” – Paradise, uprooted! As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men. Later, a wet-and-wild pool party kicks off the first night at the beach; but elsewhere in Mexico, the original women won’t be left alone to worry for long because five new hopeful hunks have made their way to the air-conditioned estate ready to find love. The next morning, a wave of dates will send sparks flying for some while others fan their former flames, but who will stay faithful and who will stray? Only time will tell on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember that, shockingly, we’re not even at the halfway point of this season yet! There is still so much more that could happen here, whether it be new, successful relationships or some heartache.

