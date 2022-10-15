Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Jason Sudeikis sightings, more

There are a few different things worth diving into today on the subject of Ted Lasso season 3 and the future, and it all starts with Jason Sudeikis.

In a way, shouldn’t everything start with the actor at the moment? Just think about it for a moment. He was the one who decides the fate of the Apple TV+ show moving forward and so far, he has kept things firmly under wraps. It remains our belief that season 3 will be the last one for the time being; that doesn’t mean forever, but it’s one of the reasons why there have been so many delays to this season already. Since there may not be a season 4 already, he wants to ensure that the third season is as perfect as possible.

This is the big reason why Sudeikis is still being spotted all over the place in the greater London area, whether it be at sporting events or even in the street. Over the past few days, we’ve seen him sporting his traditional Ted mustache; whenever he is not about to film more scenes during production, he tends to grow out the rest of the beard slightly; given that the ‘stache is prominently displayed at present, it’s another reminder that season 3 production is still going strong.

(If you missed our update yesterday, it does feel as though the show has a little bit of a ways to go here until cameras stop rolling — though we do expect it to wrap this year.)

After filming wraps…

There will still need to be post-production done on the series, and for some of these episodes (especially the ones with the elaborate soccer stadiums), there is a good bit of work to be done here. This is one of the reasons why some are speculating that spring 2023 is a more likely premiere window than the winter, but we’re not ruling out either possibility for right now.

