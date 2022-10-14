Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is filming STILL going on?

Filming for Ted Lasso season 3 has easily outlasted the production window for most 10-13 episode comedies; we feel like that can be said with the utmost confidence. Production officially kicked off for the Apple TV+ series in March, and even then, that was later than what a lot of people expected in advance.

Now, here we are in the middle of October, a time when we first assumed the show would be back on the air. That seemed to be the plan based on quotes from earlier this year; however, plans are often made to change. We’ve heard now about a wide array of reasons for the lengthy filming window, from rewrites to complicated logistical issues rendering at least one location temporarily unusable. The cast and crew may love each other based on all interviews, but that doesn’t mean things have been easily behind the scenes. Making a television show is rarely ever easy, but it is exponentially harder when it is one that is this beloved. The blessing is that viewers love you; the curse is that it could all turn on a dime if you don’t deliver the expected quality at the end.

All of this lead-up brings us to the major point of this piece: A clear reminder that filming for season 3 is still ongoing, and there is no clear evidence that it will be ending in the immediate future. Today, Jeremy Swift (who you otherwise know as Higgins) released his new single “Wonderland,” but commented that due to filming, he is unable to do much of a press tour at this time. This does not sound like someone a week away from wrapping production.

Hopefully, this lengthy filming window will prove worthwhile and the final production will not disappoint. Our expectation / hope is that Apple will announce at least something on the show’s future by the end of the year, and that will set up a premiere date in late winter / spring 2023. We tend to believe they will ensure Ted Lasso returns in plenty of time to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys; wouldn’t they want to continue their run?

If you are curious about Swift’s new song, you can have a listen below.

