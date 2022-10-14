NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2: ‘Of Value’ sneak peeks!

Sunday night on CBS you will see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2; why not learn a little more about it now?

On the surface, “Of Value” could revolve around a case-of-the-week story, one that revolves around the disappearance of a pair of architects who specialize in designing secure buildings. Just on the basis of that alone, it feels fairly easy to determine why they would be captured and for what purpose. Someone, clearly, wants to use them as a means to their own desired end, and it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort to try and bring them back to safety.

You can see two sneak peeks about this particular case at the bottom of this article, but we want to focus in particular on the third one because of the subject matter being broached within it: A personal chat between Deeks and Callen on the future. Here, we get a small update on Rosa, as she continues to adjust to her new life — but also the pressure of being asked a million questions by Deeks all of the time. He obviously cares deeply, and he has to figure out how to tow the line between showing his heart and allowing her room to breathe.

Meanwhile, with Callen he is trying to figure out with Anna what her future is going to look like after they get married. Does she really want to get back into law enforcement? Sure, the ATF would likely be happy to have her back, but after all that she’s gone through, she may eventually decide on different horizons. Kensi and Deeks are, in a way, a perfect example of how a couple in law enforcement can make things work … but it’s also not easy. It’s even harder of Callen and Anna want to have kids, but that’s not a subject he even wants to broach for the time being.

