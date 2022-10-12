NCIS season 20 photo: Wilmer Valderrama teases 3-part crossover

In the event you did not know as of yet, there is a three-part NCIS crossover coming as soon as January — not only that, but production is underway!

If you look below, you can see an imagine from Wilmer Valderrama alongside several members of the NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii casts — think along the lines of Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and Eric Christian Olsen. Given that Wilmer has been filming as of late at the NCIS: Los Angeles set, we tend to imagine that the work being done right now is for that particular show.

Our hope here is that over the course of the next few weeks, we’ll start to get a better sense of what the crossover actually entails. Our feeling is that there will be a unified threat that brings all three teams together, and that over the course of one night/two nights (depending on how things are structured), we’ll get a good chance to see things play out. We hope that there is a legitimate amount of danger from start to finish, but also we get some fun moments that stem from getting to see characters from all of these shows in the same place. There haven’t been that many crossovers with LA in particular over the years, so this is a chance to change that.

Also, we tend to think that this event is wish fulfillment for a lot of fans out there — in the event that the Los Angeles show does end this year, at least it had a chance to take part in something like this.

