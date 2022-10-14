Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 3 promo: Addison is back!

If you weren’t excited or intrigued already about Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 3 next week, here is a reason to be: The return of Kate Walsh. Dr. Addison Montgomery is back, and her story could be tied in to a few other notable characters — take Miranda Bailey, or a number of the new interns we’re still getting to know.

We know from her conversations with Jo that Dr. Bailey is not at the point yet where she wants to return to the Grey Sloan; however, she is doing her best in order to stay busy. She wants to use some of the interns for a sex ed talk and as it turns out, Addison is also involved. We can imagine the fantastic one-liners that she’s going to have, and it’s pretty fair to assume that this episode will overall contain some of the racy, envelope-pushing stuff that Grey’s Anatomy is known for.

Amidst all of the lightheartedness and awkward comedy, though, we can’t forget about what’s going on with Meredith and Zola. The promo below makes no mention of it, but there is clearly a deep anxiety that Dr. Grey’s daughter is feeling about her future. Is there a larger cause for concern beyond this? Our feelings towards story are magnified largely due to the claims that Meredith’s eventual exit will be tied in some way to her children; we do wonder if it is as simple as her wanting to be around more, or the group opt to leave for a new frontier. There is so much to unpack, but given Ellen Pompeo’s continued presence as a narrator even following her exit later this season, we don’t think they’re killing her character off. Sure, Grey’s Anatomy has played around with ghost stories before, but we’re not expecting the specter of Meredith to narrate the show from here on out.

Hopefully, this episode does serve as a gateway for Bailey to eventually return to the hospital; she doesn’t have to be Chief to be important, and we like that for now, she is getting a chance to explore life outside of that.

