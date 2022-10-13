Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 3: The path to Meredith’s exit?

As we get ourselves prepared for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 3 on ABC next week, we recognize that Meredith’s exit is on the horizon. Ellen Pompeo will leave the show, at least as an on-screen presence, following the upcoming eighth episode.

So how is the character going to leave? One of the things we’ve heard already is that it involves one of her children, which makes a good bit of sense given that any parent should do what they can for their kid — even if that means stepping away from a familiar, comfortable world.

Based on the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 3 synopsis below, it could be Zola who gets the ball rolling for Meredith’s exit in some shape or form:

“Let’s Talk About Sex” – Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health. The videos, filmed at Grey Sloan in front of a group of high schoolers, hit home as a student has medical complications during her visit. Elsewhere, Meredith and Maggie learn something new about Zola on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” airing THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Let’s just go ahead and say that we’re ready to get all sorts of emotional over what happens when it comes to Meredith and Zola. The rest of the story in this episode may be devised largely as a way to get a break from some of that — it will be lighthearted in nature, and also show us further what’s going on when it comes to Miranda Bailey. She’s got a story this season that should be unique from what we’ve seen in the past, and let’s just say we’re rather excited about that.

