9-1-1 season 6 episode 3: Who killed Tanya many years ago?

Tonight, 9-1-1 season 6 episode 3 delivered something that was totally different from anything we’ve got so far in the fall — and in the process, tied up some major loose ends.

The death of Athena’s childhood friend Tanya is something that has haunted her for many years, and it was even a major inspiration behind her career choices. At the end of episode 2, she discovered the location of the body … but it led to suspicion as to whether or not her own family was involved in what happened.

As it turns out, Athena’s father was not the person responsible for what happened and instead, what happened here was a crime that spanned generations. It was actually Reggie Jr. who was responsible for what happened decades in the past, but we still had some questions. The body was buried and cement was poured over it. Did Junior really do this alone? The #1 theory we had here was that his father helped him cover up what happened, and that is precisely what transpired. He argued that he’d done everything he did to protect his boy, but there was an additional tragic twist uncovered: Tanya was not the only person Junior killed. There were several others who were brought out to Reggie Senior, who had to face the fact that his own silence led to even more deaths.

We don’t think that it’s all that much of a surprise, but Angela Bassett stole every single scene of this episode as she finally got the closure that she needed. This was one of those episodes that felt almost like a premium-cable show than something that you’d get on network TV.

Now, we assume that Athena will go back to her job and a sense of normalcy, whatever that looks like. Much like she carried her grief with her for years, she’ll now carry with her the truth.

