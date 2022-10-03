9-1-1 season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Buck says ‘yes to possibilities’

As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 4 over on Fox next week, what is there to prepare for? The title here is “Animal Instincts,” and that in itself is interesting. (For all of you movie fans, isn’t this the name of the made-up crime show at the end of Forgetting Sarah Marshall?)

Anyhow, this episode is going to be a little more of tradition 9-1-1 fare than what we’re seeing on tonight’s Bobby / Athena-heavy episode. With this story, you’re going to have a chance to see a lot of traditional rescues, but also serious crises and also personal updates. Take Buck, for example, who is trying to take on some big changes in his life.

For some more details now, just go ahead and view the full season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

The 118 race to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree. Chimney is in for a wild ride when he tends to a drunk driver; Maddie helps a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father shows up at the their house; Eddie catches Christopher in a lie; Buck begins a year of “yes to possibilities” and immediately receives an interesting proposal from a former roommate in the all-new “Animal Instincts” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-603) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

This episode feels, on the surface, like it’s going to be a mixture of comedy and drama depending on where you look. It could also be one that sets up a few things that happen a little bit later on in the season as well. Because this show commonly has fewer episodes than your standard network-TV hit, things often do have to move a little bit faster when it comes to the pace.

