Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8 video: About Evan’s past

This weekend we’re going to be seeing Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8 over on Hallmark Channel — do you want to learn a bit more about it?

For the sake of this particular article, let’s go ahead and have a discussion about one very important subject — and by that, we mean an important character in Evan. He’s trying to get a better sense of his family history, and that apparently includes a little bit of DNA tracking. Even though Robert Buckley’s character is just about as wealthy as they come, this is something that tons of people out there have done over the past several years with varying results.

For a lot of people, doing something like this leads to some surprises, and this apparently includes Evan! He and Abby potentially learn some things about the father’s side of his family, and this could lead to him doing some further digging beyond that. We’ll see where this story goes, mostly because there are only a few episodes left in the series. That means that there’s not necessarily going to be a chance for some deep-dive into every single person in Evan’s family. Yet, him understanding his past is key to better understanding his future.

As for the relationship between Abby and Evan, we do tend to think that the bond between the two of them is as strong as it’s ever been. While we can’t predict what the future will hold for these two, we do think the folks at Hallmark are going to ensure that we’re set up for some sort of happy conclusion at the end of all of this. While Chesapeake Shores is not afraid to tackle difficult moments and stories here and there, in the end we think the producers want it to be inspiring, lighthearted, and escapist. That is what the series finale could reflect.

