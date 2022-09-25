Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Evan’s father?

Next week on Hallmark Channel you’re going to see Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8 — want to get a sense of what’s ahead?

First things first, we should remind you that we are rapidly closing in on the end of the season, and with that the series. There are only three episodes to go and within these, we’re expecting big reveals, surprises, and hopefully some happiness. Remember that this is a network that really prioritizes allowing its characters to be happy. At the moment, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change.

Want to get a few more updates all about what lies ahead from here? We suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8 synopsis:

Secrets are exposed to reveal the past can’t be escaped. A DNA test reveals a location for Evan’s father. Jess hosts a historical reenactment. A Hollywood star comes to offer Bree a movie deal. Stars Robert Buckley and Meghan Ory.

As we get further and further into this season, we think we’ll be building towards some big moments for Evan and Abby in particular. There’s really only this one season to explore their romantic relationship, but we still tend to think that the writers are going to make the most of it. Our hope is that there are more reveals for every major character coming, as we know that the show has done a great job of that so far. This is really a story about the total ensemble from top to bottom, so 100% we don’t want to see that change.

Will there be some more drama before we get to the end of the show? Sure, and some could even come via Evan’s father. There is so much of this story that is venturing into the great unknown and there’s an inherent risk that goes along with that.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right now

What do you most want to see on Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







